Indian Coast Guard Saves Olive Ridley Turtles Entangled in Nets off Chennai Coast (See Pics)

The Indian Coast Guard on Saturday, November 25, saved the life of two giant Olive Ridley Sea Turtle that were entangled in nets off the Chennai coast. The Indian Coast Guard's ship Sujay saved the turtle. The Coast Guard ship on its patrol found the Turtle entangled in nets and lowered its boat to set the Turtle free. The rescued turtles were released to sea. Olive Ridley turtles are endangered species as per the Indian Wildlife Protection Act," Defence Officials said. Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Risky Mid-Sea Medical Evacuation of Private Tanker's Sailor Off Kerala Coast (See Pics and Video).

Indian Coast Guard Saves Olive Ridley Turtles

Indian Coast Guard Ship Sujay rescued two giant Olive Ridley turtles entangled in a ghost net during a patrol off the Chennai coast. The rescued turtles were released to sea. Olive Ridley turtles are endangered species as per the Indian Wildlife Protection Act: Defence Officials pic.twitter.com/HSbo4xAs0R — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2023

