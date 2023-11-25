Indian Coast Guard Saves Olive Ridley Turtles Entangled in Nets off Chennai Coast (See Pics)

The Indian Coast Guard on Saturday, November 25, saved the life of two giant Olive Ridley Sea Turtle that were entangled in nets off the Chennai coast.

Socially Team Latestly| Nov 25, 2023 07:16 PM IST

The Indian Coast Guard on Saturday, November 25, saved the life of two giant Olive Ridley Sea Turtle that were entangled in nets off the Chennai coast. The Indian Coast Guard's ship Sujay saved the turtle. The Coast Guard ship on its patrol found the Turtle entangled in nets and lowered its boat to set the Turtle free. The rescued turtles were released to sea. Olive Ridley turtles are endangered species as per the Indian Wildlife Protection Act," Defence Officials said. Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Risky Mid-Sea Medical Evacuation of Private Tanker's Sailor Off Kerala Coast (See Pics and Video).

Indian Coast Guard Saves Olive Ridley Turtles

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Chennai coast Indian Coast Guard Live Breaking News Headlines Olive Ridley Olive Ridley Turtles
Socially Team Latestly| Nov 25, 2023 07:16 PM IST

The Indian Coast Guard on Saturday, November 25, saved the life of two giant Olive Ridley Sea Turtle that were entangled in nets off the Chennai coast. The Indian Coast Guard's ship Sujay saved the turtle. The Coast Guard ship on its patrol found the Turtle entangled in nets and lowered its boat to set the Turtle free. The rescued turtles were released to sea. Olive Ridley turtles are endangered species as per the Indian Wildlife Protection Act," Defence Officials said. Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Risky Mid-Sea Medical Evacuation of Private Tanker's Sailor Off Kerala Coast (See Pics and Video).

Indian Coast Guard Saves Olive Ridley Turtles

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Chennai coast Indian Coast Guard Live Breaking News Headlines Olive Ridley Olive Ridley Turtles
You might also like
Mahua Moitra Cash-for-Query Case: CBI Registers Preliminary Enquiry Against TMC MP
News

Mahua Moitra Cash-for-Query Case: CBI Registers Preliminary Enquiry Against TMC MP
Blinkit Delivery Agent Steals Woman's Shoes, Lingers Around Her Flat in Delhi; Chilling CCTV Video Surfaces
News

Blinkit Delivery Agent Steals Woman's Shoes, Lingers Around Her Flat in Delhi; Chilling CCTV Video Surfaces
Mega Block on Sunday, November 26, 2023: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected on Central and Harbour Line; Check Complete Details
News

Mega Block on Sunday, November 26, 2023: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be 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" alt="Blinkit Delivery Agent Steals Woman's Shoes, Lingers Around Her Flat in Delhi; Chilling CCTV Video Surfaces">
News

Blinkit Delivery Agent Steals Woman's Shoes, Lingers Around Her Flat in Delhi; Chilling CCTV Video Surfaces

Mega Block on Sunday, November 26, 2023: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected on Central and Harbour Line; Check Complete Details
News

Mega Block on Sunday, November 26, 2023: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected on Central and Harbour Line; Check Complete Details
Soumya Vishwanathan Murder Case: Delhi Court Sentences Life Imprisonment to All Four Accused Involved in Delhi Journalist's Killing
News

Soumya Vishwanathan Murder Case: Delhi Court Sentences Life Imprisonment to All Four Accused Involved in Delhi Journalist's Killing
West Bengal
Google Trends Google Trends
Al Nassr
100K+ searches
Hardik Pandya
100K+ searches
Rajasthan Election 2023
100K+ searches
Bundesliga
20K+ searches
Himalayan 450
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot

Headlines

World

Technology

Business

Auto

Viral

Photos

Videos

SocialLY

LatestLY

About Us | Terms Of Use | Contact Us | Investors
Download ios app Download ios app

Copyright © Latestly.com All Rights Reserved.

Google News Telegram Bot