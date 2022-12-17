Netizens on Saturday grilled Indian Railways on social media after a Rajdhani Express passenger shared a picture on Twitter showing a cockroach in an omelette he ordered on the Delhi-Mumbai train. According to Yogesh More's Twitter post, he ordered an extra omelette for his two-year-old daughter while travelling on the Rajdhani Express. When the egg dish arrived, he was shocked to find a cockroach in the omelette. "16dec2022, We travel from Delhi by (22222). In the morning, we ordered extra omelette for baby. See attach photo of what we found! a cockroach? My daughter is 2.5 years old if something happened so who will take the responsibility," wrote More. Maggots Found in Meal of Passenger Travelling in Deccan Queen Express; IRCTC Fines 25,000 to Mumbai Based-Caterer.

Cockroach in Omelette:

Inconvenience regretted. Sir, kindly share PNR no and mobile no in Direct Message (DM) -IRCTC Official https://t.co/utEzIqAAkm — RailwaySeva (@RailwaySeva) December 17, 2022

Sick and Degenerate Reply, Says User:

Sick and degenerate reply from Railway. But you can do nothing. — Praful (@circuswatcher) December 17, 2022

Indian Railways Slammed:

Tumhaarey kitchen ki haalat dekhi hai kabhi ekdum 3rd class khaana serve kartey ho humesha. Jab chai hi itnaa gatiya rehtaa hai toh baaki chizen toh chodh hi doh. — JHA VISHAL MANOJ (@vishaljha006) December 17, 2022

User Blasts Indian Railways:

What inconvenience?if standards of hygiene cannot me made, it should be compensated by financial remuneration. If I travel without ticket,can I just say "inconvenience regretted for financial loss to railways"double standards.... — Fickle Mind (@FickleMind77) December 17, 2022

'So Called Premium Train' Says User:

The quality of food getting served in Rajdhani..so called the premium train for which you pay premium amount.... — Aditya Srivastava (@rahu9093) December 17, 2022

