Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday shared safety tips for children to stay safe on the internet. Some tips are basic as never talking to strangers on the internet and never agreeing to meet anyone in person that you’ve met online without parental approval and/or supervision. How To Save Yourself From Job Frauds? PIB Shares Safety Tips To Avoid Getting Scammed.

Internet Safety Tips:

Never talk to strangers on the Internet • Never agree to meet anyone in person that you’ve met online without parent approval and/or supervision • Never visit a chat room without an adult’s / parent’s permission pic.twitter.com/Wym17OrgxM — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) October 13, 2022

