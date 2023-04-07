Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia, who has been lodged in jail wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In his letter, Sisodia raised questions about PM Narendra Modi's education. "For the progress of India, it is necessary to have an educated PM," Sisodia said in his letter to PM Modi. The letter, which was shared by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not understand the importance of education. Manish Sisodia To Remain in Jail As Delhi Court Extends AAP Leader's Judicial Custody in Excise Policy Case (Watch Video).

'It Is Necessary To Have an Educated PM'

