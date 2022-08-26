Veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad today resigned from all positions in the party. Ghulam Nabi Azad sent a five-page resignation letter to Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi in which he raised critical questions over internal functioning of the grand-old party. He also blamed Rahul Gandhi for demolishing "consultative mechanism which existed earlier". Here's the full text of Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation letter.

Ghulam Nabi Azad Resignation Letter:

"It is therefore with great regret and an extremely leaden heart that I have decided to sever my half a century old assocation with Indian National Congress," read Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi pic.twitter.com/X49Epvo1TP — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2022

