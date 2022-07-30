Reacting to the comments made by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, NCP MP Supriya Sule said that it's Governor's responsibility to treat everybody equally. "Governor (Maha Guv Bhagat Singh Koshyari) is creating acrimony & division among the people. He has hurt people & is a regular offender," she said. Sule also requested the President to remove Koshyari as the governor.

Check tweet:

