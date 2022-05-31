Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi approached the Delhi High court after a lower court refused his plea seeking not to give his custody to the Punjab Police in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case as he had an apprehension of a fake encounter. Bishnoi is currently lodged in the high-security ward in Delhi’s Tihar jail.

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, through his counsel, moves to Delhi HC. Y'day the lower court had refused to entertain his plea seeking direction to not give his custody to Punjab Police in Sidhu Moose Wala murder case. He has apprehension about being killed in a fake encounter — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2022

