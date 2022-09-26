Responding to a plea by Jain bodies to ban ads of non-veg food, the Bombay High Court on Monday said, "Why are you encroaching on others' rights? There are two ways of looking at it. An ordinary man would say switch off the TV." As per reports, the bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Madhav Jamdar said that the plea amounted to encroaching on the rights of others and an ordinary man would switch off the television. Rape Convict Awarded ‘One Half of Life Imprisonment’; Bombay High Court Says ‘It Means 10-Year Jail Term Under POCSO’.

An Ordinary Man Would Say Switch Off the TV

