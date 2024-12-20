A half-day holiday has been declared for all schools and colleges in Jalandhar on December 20 due to the civic body elections. The decision aims to ensure smooth conduct of the polling process and encourage voter participation. Educational institutions will close by midday, allowing staff and students to cast their votes. Authorities have urged residents to exercise their democratic right and contribute to the local governance elections. Jalandhar: Elderly Woman on Way to Gurdwara Attacked by Pack of 7-8 Stray Dogs Near Wadala Chowk in Punjab, Terrifying Video Goes Viral.

Jalandhar School Holiday Today

Punjab: Half-day holiday declared in all government and non-government schools-colleges in Jalandhar district on December 20 in view of the elections of Municipal Corporation/Municipal Councils/Municipal Panchayats: Office of the Deputy Commissioner — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2024

