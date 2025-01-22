In an unfortunate incident in Maharashtra eight passengers of Pushpak Express were killed after they were hit by Karnataka Express train in Jalgaon. The incident was confirmed by Praveen Gedam, Divisional Commissioner of Nashik. Praveen Gedam said that the Pushpak Express passengers were on the track in Jalgaon when they met with an accident as Karnataka Express was passing through an adjacent track. "We are on the spot. Additional SP, SP, Collector and everybody is on their way. We are coordinating with DRM and Railway officials," he added. The Divisional Commissioner further said that eight ambulances have reached the spot and additional rescue vans of Railway and Railway ambulances are also being rushed to the spot. Jalgaon Train Accident: 8 Passengers of Pushpak Express Hit by Karnataka Express Coming From Other Side in Maharashtra, Suffer Serious Injuries.

Eight Passengers Dead After Being Hit by Train in Maharashtra

