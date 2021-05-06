'Janata Curfew' Extended in Madhya Pradesh Till May 15 Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases:

To break the chain of transmission of corona in the state we have to completely shut everything till May 15, strict 'Janta Curfew'. We can't shut things for too long but with more than 18 % positivity we can't remain open: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/eWuzBw3U0O — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2021

Weddings are super spreader events. I urge all public representatives to motivate people that weddings do not take place in May: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)