On the joyous occasion of Janmashtami, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor among several other leaders greeted people of the nation on Monday. Janmashtami, a Hindu festival, celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna. The devotees of Lord Krishna observe the day by keeping fast and visiting the temples on this day. Take a look at the Happy Janmashtami 2021 greetings, Lord Krishna Janmashtami images, and messages by political leaders. Happy Janmashtami 2021 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Messages, GIF Greetings, Quotes, Ladoo Gopal Photos and SMS To Celebrate the Birth of Lord Krishna.

Take a Look at the tweets below:

President Ram Nath Kovind extended his greetings to countrymen on the occasion of Janmashtami. "Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. This festival is an opportunity to learn about the life story of Lord Shri Krishna. I wish that this festival brings happiness, health and prosperity to everyone's life," tweeted Rashtrapati Bhavan.

जन्‍माष्‍टमी के शुभ अवसर पर सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। यह पर्व भगवान श्री कृष्‍ण के जीवन-चरित के बारे में जानने और उनके संदेशों के प्रति स्वयं को समर्पित करने का अवसर है। मेरी कामना है कि यह त्योहार सभी के जीवन में सुख, स्वास्थ्य तथा समृद्धि का संचार करे। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 30, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people of the nation on the joyous occasion of Janmashtami.

Greetings to you all on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. आप सभी को जन्माष्टमी की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। जय श्रीकृष्ण! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 30, 2021

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to wish the people of the nation on the festival of Janmashtami.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu wished people Happy Janmashtami 2021:

BJP leader Smriti Irani took to Twitter to wish people of the nation:

श्री कृष्ण जन्माष्टमी के पावन पर्व पर समस्त देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। जय श्री कृष्ण।। pic.twitter.com/oDaPcuYKCW — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) August 30, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)