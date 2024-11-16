In a tragic incident in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh, ANM student Rinki was killed after being run over by a white Scorpio on November 12, 2024. The incident occurred near a CCTV location, where the vehicle was captured committing the hit-and-run. Efforts are underway to identify the vehicle and the driver involved. Previously, Rinki's family had filed a complaint on September 8, alleging molestation and assault by Arun alias Brajesh, but no action was taken by the police. On November 12, the tragedy occurred, and the family believes it was linked to the earlier complaint. The Station House Officer (SHO) of Chhibramau and two other police officers have been suspended due to negligence in handling the case. Kannauj Horror: Teenage Girl’s Hair Gets Entangled in Swing’s Rod at Fair, Entire Scalp Ripped Off; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

ANM Student Rinki Killed in Hit-and-Run

घटना 12.11.24 की है। उक्त प्रकरण में थाना छिबरामऊ पर अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया है। घटनास्थल के पास सीसीटीवी में एक सफेद स्कॉर्पियो द्वारा दुर्घटना किया जाना दिखी है। जिसकी पहचान के प्रयास किया जा रहे है। पूर्व में परिवार द्वारा अज्ञात वाहन द्वारा दुर्घटना से घायल कर दिए जाने के… — kannauj police (@kannaujpolice) November 16, 2024

