Around 20 people from Karnataka's Karakyala village fell ill after consuming contaminated water, ANI reported. All of them were taken to a nearby hospital and are being treated. Their condition is currently under control, a health officer confirmed. Free Electricity in Karnataka: Registration for Gruha Jyoti Scheme Under Seva Sindhu Portal Postponed to June 18.

Contaminated Water Leaves 20 People Affected:

