Amid the ongoing assembly elections in Karnataka, a video of voters returning gifts that were given to them by local leaders is going viral on social media. As per reports, Ganjigere village voters which included mostly women returned sarees and chickens that were given to them by local leaders allegedly to vote for KR Pete BJP candidate KC Narayana Gowda. The 45-second video clip shows women voters retuning sarees and chickens as the voting for the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 is underway. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: 52.18% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 3 PM, Says Election Commission; Ramanagaram Records Highest Polling.

Women Voters Return Sarees and Chicken in Krishnarajpet

#KarnatakaPollsWithTNIE #Mandya #KRPete segment Ganjigere village voters mostly women returned #saris and #chicken which were given to them by local leaders allegedly to vote for KR Pete #BJP candidate KC Narayana Gowda @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/lPoZi37JoE — Lakshmikantha B K (@KANTH_TNIE) May 10, 2023

