Karnataka: BBMP Booth Level Officer Assaults Man For Refusing to Undergo COVID-19 Test As He Mistook Queue For Testing To Be That of Vaccination; (Watch Video):

#WATCH | In a viral video, a man was seen being assaulted by a BBMP booth level officer after he mistook a queue for #COVID19 testing to be that for vaccination. He was allegedly assaulted when he refused to undergo test. FIR registered under multiple sections of IPC. pic.twitter.com/v3ZybEYFLT — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2021

We regret the incident at Nagarathpet testing booth. There's no question of forceful testing. We condemn any physical altercation that happened. Inquiry would be conducted to find out what led to this, who is responsible and also to prevent any such recurrence: BBMP Commissioner pic.twitter.com/fYJI4Whtxe — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2021

