BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal compared Muslims to Tipu Sultan and asked people not to cast a vote for a Muslim leader while addressing a rally in Vijayapura. “All MLAs ask me, in your constituency there are one lakh Tipu Sultans (Muslim votes) how a Shivaji Maharaj descendant won from Bijapur. Going forward in Bijapur, none of the followers of Tipu Sultan will win," he said in Kannada. "Even by mistake you should not cast your votes for Muslims," he further said. Mumbai: Remove Name 'Tipu Sultan' Given to Garden in Malad, Guardian Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha Orders District Collector.

BJP MLA Compares Muslims to Tipu Sultan:

*All MLAs ask me.There are 1 lakh #TippuSultans in your constituency (#Muslim voters),so how did you,a #Shivaji Maharaj descendant win from #Bijapur? In future,no followers of Tipu Sultan will win in Bijapur. You mustn't vote for Muslims even by mistake* BJP MlA @BasanagoudaBJP pic.twitter.com/dFGmZRjUB4 — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) February 28, 2023

