The Karnataka government tabled the anti-conversion Bill, which prohibits forced religious conversions, in the Legislative Council on Thursday. Congress, however, walked out of the council. "This govt is out to subvert the constitutional rights of an individual. Its a violation of Articles 25 to 28. State govt has no data on number of forced conversions, reported ANI quoting Congress MLA Priyank Kharge as saying.

Check Tweet:

Karnataka Legislative Council passes the anti-conversion bill; Congress walks out This govt is out to subvert the constitutional rights of an individual. Its a violation of Articles 25 to 28. State govt has no data on number of forced conversions: Priyank Kharge, Cong MLA pic.twitter.com/JKB7h6m1T9 — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)