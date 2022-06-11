Faisal Wani a Kashmir-based YouTuber was arrested on Saturday for uploading an incriminating video on a YouTube channel named 'Deep Pain Fitness' Amid Prophet remarks row. FIR was registered under sections 107, 505, and 506 IPC at Safa Kadal Police Station in Jammu and Kashmir. Later on, Wani apologised for uploading the video. "Yes, I made the video but I did not have any ill intention. I deleted the video and I apologise if it hurt anyone," he said.

Kashmir-based YouTuber Faisal Wani has been arrested. He had uploaded an incriminating video on YouTube which is against public tranquillity and has caused fear and alarm to the public in general. FIR registered u/s 107, 505 and 506 IPC at Safa Kadal Police Station: J&K Police — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2022

