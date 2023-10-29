Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called an all-party meeting in view of the convention centre blast in Kalamassery on Sunday, October 29. The Kerala Chief Minister's Office informed that an all-party meeting will be held tomorrow at 10 am at the Chief Minister's Conference Hall in the Secretariat. At least one person died and more than 20 persons were injured on Sunday morning due to a blast at a convention centre in the Kalamassery area of Kochi. Kerala Blast: Amit Shah Dials CM Pinarayi Vijayan After Deadly Explosion in Kalamassery, Instructs NIA to Investigate Incident.

All-Party Meeting on October 30

