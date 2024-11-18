A fire broke out at the 'Wow Momo' outlet in Acropolis Mall’s food court in Kolkata on November 18, around 11 AM. The blaze was quickly contained by mall staff using fire extinguishers, and no injuries have been reported. The fire, which started in the kitchen, caused a temporary disruption, but the mall reopened shortly afterwards. A video shared by IANS shows flames engulfing the kitchen as staff worked to douse the fire. This incident occurred just five months after a major fire at the same mall forced it to close for over a month. Kolkata Fire: Several Shops Gutted in Massive Blaze at Sandhya Bazar, 6 Fire Tenders Deployed (Watch Video).

Fire at Wow Momo in Kolkata's Acropolis Mall

Kolkata, West Bengal: A fire breaks out at the 'Wow Momo' shop in Acropolis Mall's food court. Mall staff quickly controlled the fire, and the mall reopened after a brief closure. This incident comes five months after a major fire that closed the mall for over a month pic.twitter.com/hlGyledhuN — IANS (@ians_india) November 18, 2024

