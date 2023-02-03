A 20-year-old NEET aspirant from West Bengal died after falling from the sixth floor of his hostel building in the Jawahar Nagar area of Kota. Video of the incident has now surfaced from the CCTV installed at the hostel. The deceased along with three of his hostel mates were talking in the balcony on the building's sixth floor, video shows. Around midnight, when they were going back to their rooms, it is suspected that Bhattacharya lost his balance and fell. Cops have launched probe into the incident. Uttar Pradesh: Harassed by Moneylenders, Businessman Shoots Self During Facebook Live in Ballia, Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Student Falls to Death in Kota (Disturbing Video):

