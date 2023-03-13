Karnataka BJP MLA K.S. Eshwarappa has stirred a fresh controversy by stating that “does Allah listen only if the Azaan prayers are played on loudspeakers”. The BJP leader was addressing a public gathering when Azaan went out from a mosque nearby. He went on to say that if loudspeakers are used for prayers, it suggests that "Allah is deaf". He also said that Azaan gives him a headache. The video of his speech has now surfaced on social media. ‘Rahul Gandhi is Not Getting Married Because He Cannot Have Children’, Says Karnataka BJP Chief Nalin Kateel (Watch Video).

Watch Video of Controversial Remarks by KS Eshwarappa:

BJP MLA KS Eshwarappa makes controversial remarks during his speech in Mangaluru as Azaan plays in the background. "This (Azaan) is a headache for me, does Allah hear prayers only if one screams on a microphone? is Allah deaf? This issue must be resolved soon" pic.twitter.com/Xlt3Up7pJp — Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) March 13, 2023

