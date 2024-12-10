Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis announced INR 5 lakh ex gratia to the kin of the deceased victims in the Kurla BEST bus accident on Tuesday, December 10. CM Fadnavis also announced that BEST and BMC will bear the treatment expenses of the injured people. At least six people died, and 49 others were injured after a BEST bus crashed into pedestrians and multiple vehicles in Mumbai’s Kurla West area on Monday night. Kurla BEST Bus Accident: Death Toll Rises to 6, Driver Sanjay More Detained by Mumbai Police.

Kurla BEST Bus Accident

