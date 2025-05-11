Newcastle United will host Chelsea in the English Premier League today with both sides looking to consolidate their place in the Champions League qualification. The Magpies are currently fourth , level on points with fifth placed Chelsea with both these teams managing 63 points from 35 games played. The home sides have a better goal difference at the moment compared to the Blues but things can get even better if they can claim a victory here. With Chelsea on a three game winning streak, it will not be easy though with Enzo Maresca’s side ensuring they are up for a fight. Premier League 2024-25: Manchester City Drop Crucial Points as Southampton Hold Pep Guardiola's Men for Goalless Draw.

Lewis Hall and Matt Targett are ruled out for Newcastle United and Fabian Schar will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability. Alexander Isak has been linked with a move away from the club but he will have a key role to play here in the final third, alongside Anthony Gordon and Jacob Murphy. Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes, and Joe Willock form the midfield trio.

Christopher Nkunku, Aaron Anselmino, Wesley Fofana miss out for Chelsea. Pedro Neto and Noni Madueke will be deployed on the wings with Cole Palmer as the central playmaker. Nicolas Jackson will be the target man upfront for the away side. Romeo Lavia and skipper Enzo Fernandez form the double pivot in attack.

When is Newcastle United vs Chelsea, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

EFL champions Newcastle United are set to host Chelsea in the English Premier League 2024-25 on Sunday, May 11. The Newcastle United vs Chelsea EPL 2024-25 match will be played at St. James' Park and begin at 4:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Newcastle United Manager Eddie Howe Returns to Duty Following Hospitalisation

Where to Get Live Telecast of Newcastle United vs Chelsea, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

The official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches is the Star Sports Network, which will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Newcastle United vs Chelsea live telecast will likely be available on the Star Sports Select TV channels. Newcastle United vs Chelsea online viewing options are listed below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Newcastle United vs Chelsea, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

With Star Sports being the official broadcaster, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of the Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans can watch the Newcastle United vs Chelsea live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website. Expect a dominance by the home side with Newcastle United claiming a 2-0 victory.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2025 02:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).