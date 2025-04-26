In a shocking incident from Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, a newly constructed water tank worth INR 3 crore collapsed during testing. The accident occurred while the tank was being filled with water for pressure testing. Unable to withstand the pressure, the tank burst and came crashing down. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far. Noida: Driver Escapes Unhurt As Car Bursts Into Flames at Gaur Chowk in Uttar Pradesh, Video of 'Burning Car' Surfaces.

Lakhimpur Kheri Water Tank Burst

उत्तर प्रदेश के जिला लखीमपुर खीरी में 3 करोड़ रुपए से बनी पानी की टंकी टेस्टिंग में ही फट गई !! ये हादसा उस वक्त हुआ, जब टंकी में पानी भरकर उसकी टेस्टिंग हो रही थी। टंकी प्रेशर नहीं झेल पाई और फटकर नीचे आ गिरी।@Asifansari9410 pic.twitter.com/OGnUx89LZ5 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) April 26, 2025

