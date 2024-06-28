A leopard killed and took away a dog sleeping outside a home in Thane's Shahapur on June 26. The incident occurred at around 11:24 p.m. and was caught on a nearby CCTV camera. The video showed a leopard sneaking up on a sleeping dog. The big cat then pounced on the dog and took it away. The presence of a leopard has stirred up panic among the locals. Leopard in Thane: Big Cat Enters Residential Complex, Runs Away With Chicken (Watch Video).

Leopard Attack in Thane

