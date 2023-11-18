A video has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh’s Agra which shows an 8-year-old child being fiercely attacked by a leopard. The purported incident took place in Belwa village in Balrampur where also an 8-year-old died after being pulled away by a leopard. Reports said that the boy screamed in pain when he was attacked by the leopard roaming in the premises. The police have alerted people in the neighbouring areas to stay indoors for about two days ensuring their safety. Leopard Attack Thwarted in Pune: Two Dogs Fight, Chase Away Big Cat After It Attacks One of Them in Dholwad; CCTV Video Surfaces.

Child Attacked by Leopard in Agra

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)