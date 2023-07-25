Amid incessant rainfall, thunder and lightning across Hyderabad, a video of a youth narrowly escaping being hit by lighting has surfaced online. The video reportedly belongs to Hyderabad’s Attapur, Rajendranagar region. Meanwhile, the city saw nonstop rain on Monday night that continued into Tuesday morning, causing severe traffic congestion and flooding on several roads. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a red alert for the city's residents for July 26 and 27. Woman Spooked Out By Booming Lightning Strike That Falls Too Close to Her; Viral Video is Scary Yet Funny!

Lightning Strike in Hyderabad Video

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)