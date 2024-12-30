A 32-year-old man, Nitin Jambhale, has been arrested for stabbing his 25-year-old wife, Komal Shelar, to death in a tragic incident in Kasam Bagh, Dindoshi, Malad East. The couple, married in 2019 against family opposition, had been facing marital issues, with Komal recently staying at her maternal home. Nitin called her to meet at a friend's house, where he attacked her with a knife. After committing the crime, he surrendered at the Dindoshi police station leading to his arrest. With police set to present him in court today, December 30, an investigation is underway to determine the motive behind the murder. Mumbai Shocker: Man Obstructing Traffic Attacks On-Duty Cop With Stick in Malad, Case Registered.

Love Marriage Turns Tragic As Man Kills Wife in Malad

In a shocking incident in Kasam Bagh, Dindoshi Malad East, 32-year-old Nitin Jambhale allegedly stabbed his wife, 25-year-old Komal Shelar, to death. The couple, married in 2019 despite family opposition, had a troubled relationship. Komal had been living at her maternal home… pic.twitter.com/56oECPVXMD — Mid Day (@mid_day) December 30, 2024

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

