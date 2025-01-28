A disturbing incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, where two bike-borne miscreants allegedly molested girls before robbing them. A video of the incident caught on camera has also gone viral on social media. The alleged incident occurred in the PGI area in Lucknow. It is learned that the miscreants teased the two girls and even made obscene comments on them. The viral clip shows the bike-borne miscreants stopping their two-wheeler near the girls who are seen heading home. As the video moves further, one of the miscreants is seen misbehaving with the girls. In the end, the miscreant is seen molesting a girl as he manages to snatch her mobile phone before fleeing the spot. It is learned that the police have registered a case and have launched a search to nab the accused. ‘Did Not Want My Sisters To Be Sold’: Lucknow Man Kills Mother, 4 Sisters at Hotel After Serving Them Alcohol, Demands Justice From UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Viral Video.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

