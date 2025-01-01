In a shocking incident, Arshad, a 24-year-old man, allegedly killed his mother and four sisters at a hotel in Lucknow, citing harassment by neighbours and land mafia in Budaun. In a viral video, Arshad claimed he acted to prevent his sisters from being sold, accusing neighbours of capturing their house and plotting to sell them. The victims include Arshad's mother, Asma, and his sisters Alia (9), Alshia (19), Aksa (16), and Rahmeen (18). He admitted to choking them and slitting their wrists after serving them alcohol. Arshad's father, Badar, is also a suspect but remains missing. In the video, Arshad named several individuals he claimed were responsible for their plight and appealed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for justice. He alleged that the family had been homeless for 15 days and sought to convert for peace. He requested that a temple be built on their land and their belongings donated to an orphanage. Police arrested Arshad at the scene, and forensic teams are investigating. The authenticity of his claims is yet to be verified. Lucknow Shocker: 5 Family Members Murdered in Hotel Sharanjeet Over Domestic Disputes, Accused Arrested (Watch Video).

Lucknow Man Kills Mother, 4 Sisters, Cites Harassment by Land Mafia in Chilling Video

योगी जी ऐसे मुसलमानों को मत छोड़ना,जिसने हमारा जीना हराम कर दिया,हमारे घर पर कब्जा करना चाहते हैं आरोपी हमारी बहनों को बेचना चाहते थे,मैंने उन्हें बचाया,आज ये बहुत तड़पी हैं" ये बातें उस अरशद की हैं,जिसने लखनऊ में बाप के साथ मिलकर मां और 4 बहनों की हत्या कर दी#Lucknow #Murder pic.twitter.com/6hUL16rRRU — Nishant Chaurasiya (@YourGhanshyam) January 1, 2025

