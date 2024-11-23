BJP workers took to the streets in celebration as BJP candidate Girish Mahajan emerged victorious from the Jamner Assembly constituency in the recent elections. With this win, Mahayuti, a coalition of several political parties, is poised to form the next government in Maharashtra. The victory march, marked by jubilant BJP supporters, saw participants waving flags and raising slogans in support of their party and leader. Mahajan’s win in Jamner further solidified the BJP's stronghold in the region, contributing to Mahayuti’s success across the state. ‘Not a Wave, but a Tsunami’: Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray on Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024.

BJP Workers Celebrate Girish Mahajan's Victory in Jamner

#WATCH | Jamner, Jalgaon: BJP workers take out a victory march as BJP candidate Girish Mahajan emerges victorious from the Jamner Assembly constituency and Mahayuti is set to form the government in Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/X6VSZAppvq — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2024

