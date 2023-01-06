Doctors have staged a protest after a patient at the Shri Vasantrao Naik Government Hospital in Yavatmal district, Maharashtra, allegedly attacked two resident doctors with a knife on Thursday and wrote a letter to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The letter stated that residents of SVNGMC Yavatmal will stop all emergency and non-emergency services as a protest. Both doctors sustained non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to recover. Maharashtra: Two Resident Doctors Attacked With Knife by Patient at Yavatmal’s Vasantrao Naik Hospital, Accused Arrested

Check Tweet:

Maharashtra | Doctors protested against an alleged knife attack on two resident doctors in Yavatmal, writes a letter to Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis. In view of the protest, residents of SVNGMC Yavatmal will stop all emergency and non-emergency services, read the letter pic.twitter.com/DUIB7gZ6GF — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)