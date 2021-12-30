In the latest update, Mumbai's 'Bandra Reclamation- Bandra Wonderland' closed for visitors from today till January 2, due to rising COVID-19 cases in the city. Bandra Wonderland, built across a 1.5 km stretch of Bandra Reclamation was decked up ahead of New Year 2022 celebrations. However, amid a surge in Coronavirus infection, the decision has been taken to close Bandra Wonderland till January 2.

Maharashtra | Mumbai's 'Bandra Reclamation- Bandra Wonderland' closed for visitors from today till January 2, due to rising COVID19 cases in the city — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2021

