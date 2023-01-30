Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, fondly referred to as "Bapu", played an influential role in India's freedom movement. He was one of the first people to organise nationwide protests against the British Raj. Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated in Delhi by Nathuram Godse on January 30, 1948. On the occasion, prominent leaders of the nation paid tributes to the father of the nation. PM Narendra Modi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and others remembered Bapu on his 75th death anniversary. Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi 2023 Quotes, Messages and Sayings: Share Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS on Mahatma Gandhi’s Death Anniversary.

Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary 2023:

I bow to Bapu on his Punya Tithi and recall his profound thoughts. I also pay homage to all those who have been martyred in the service of our nation. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten and will keep strengthening our resolve to work for a developed India. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 30, 2023

Mallikarjun Kharge Paid Tributes:

Amit Shah Remembers Bapu:

स्वदेशी और स्वावलंबन के मार्ग पर चलकर देश को आत्मनिर्भर बनाने की प्रेरणा देने वाले महात्मा गांधी जी की पुण्यतिथि पर उन्हें कोटि-कोटि नमन। आजादी के अमृतकाल में पूज्य बापू के स्वच्छता, स्वदेशी और स्वभाषा के विचारों को अपनाकर उन पर चलाना ही गाँधी जी को सच्ची श्रद्धांजलि होगी। pic.twitter.com/ZBYH3cUg0S — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 30, 2023

Nitin Gadkari Tweeted:

Yogi Adityanath Pays Tribute to Gandhiji:

राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी जी की पुण्यतिथि पर उन्हें विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि! बापू के समग्र चिंतन में मनुष्यता, स्वतंत्रता एवं समरसता का आह्वान है। उनकी शिक्षाएं रामराज्य और विश्व शांति की संकल्पना की सिद्धि का मार्ग प्रशस्त करती हैं। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 30, 2023

