Local BJP leader Sunita Sharma was seen in a video warning Muslim shopkeepers to stop selling meat and non-vegetarian items in a predominantly Hindu area. In the video, Sharma stated, "I have learned there are two biryani shops in this area. This is a Hindu area, and our Yogi Ji says no meat shops should operate here. Listen carefully, vacate the shop immediately." The incident took place in Moradabad, where Sharma urged shopkeepers to comply with her demand. Authorities have yet to address the situation. ‘Treat Muslims As Equals’, Farooq Abdullah Urges BJP Led-Centre To Stop Acts That Spark Communal Tension Amid Sambhal Violence.

Local BJP Leader Threatens Muslim Shopkeepers in Moradabad

In UP's Moradabad, local BJP leader Sunita Sharma threatening Muslim shopkeeper against selling meat and non vegetarian items in the area. pic.twitter.com/BZbbNk7aDp — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) December 18, 2024

