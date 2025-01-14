In a heartwarming display of family tradition, the Majeti Satyabhaskar family in Yanam prepared an extraordinary 465 dishes to welcome their son-in-law, Saket, for the first time during the Makar Sankranti festival. Harinya, who married Saket last year, hosted him at her parental home for this special occasion. As part of the celebration, the family went above and beyond, ensuring a lavish and memorable experience with a wide variety of delicacies. A video capturing the festive spread and the meticulously arranged seating for the couple has gone viral on social media, showcasing the grandeur of this tradition. Makar Sankranti 2025: Rishab Shetty Wishes Fans and Shares Family Photos in Traditional Attire (View Pics).

Yanam Family Hosts Lavish Makar Sankranti Feast with 465 Dishes

465 Dishes for new son-in-law for #Sankranthi Indian families are known to host new sons-in-law with highest regards. It is almost customary to prepare a #LavishMeal for son-in-law's visit to make him feel special. Harinya of #Yanam got married to Saket of Vijayawada last year.… pic.twitter.com/JBGHMxvBqL — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) January 14, 2025

