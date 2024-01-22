In a tragic incident, a man playing the role of Hanuman in a Ramlila performance in Bhiwani suffered a fatal heart attack. The incident occurred on Monday afternoon during the Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav at the Shri Ram Temple in the Jain Chowk area. The performer, retired JE Harish Kumar, a resident of MC Colony, was dancing to the hymns of Lord Shri Ram when he suddenly collapsed. Initially, onlookers believed he was acting out a scene, but when he remained motionless, it became apparent that he was unwell. Despite efforts to revive him, Kumar did not regain consciousness and was rushed to a private hospital, where he was declared dead. The incident, which turned the festive atmosphere into one of mourning, was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media. Youth Dies of Heart Attack in Amroha: young man Collapses, Dies While Washing Car Amid Freezing Cold in Uttar Pradesh; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

