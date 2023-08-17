The Noida traffic police have issued a challan for Rs 26,000 rupees against a car owner after a video surfaced online showing the man performing a dangerous stunt while resting on the roof of a moving car. The Maruti Swift car used in the incident was registered in Delhi, while the instance occurred in Noida's Sector 18. The Noida traffic police became aware of the reckless behaviour when a video of it went viral on social media. The police further released a photo of the challan, while Mahesh Pal was listed as the owner of the vehicle.

Man Performs Dangerous Stunt While Resting on Roof of Moving Car

उक्त शिकायत का संज्ञान लेते हुए संबंधित वाहन के विरुद्ध यातायात नियमों का उल्लंघन करने पर नियमानुसार ई-चालान (जुर्माना 26000/- रुपए) की कार्यवाही की गई है। यातायात हेल्पलाइन नं0- 9971009001 pic.twitter.com/rWERrY3NCT — Noida Traffic Police (@noidatraffic) August 16, 2023

