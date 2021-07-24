Family and neighbours of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu burst into celebrations as they watch her win the Silver medal for India in Women's 49kg category.

Manipur | Family and friends of weightlifter #MirabaiChanu celebrate after she wins #Silver medal at #OlympicGames "We are very happy today. This is a result of her hard work. India and Manipur are proud of her," says her relative in Imphal pic.twitter.com/62oxxT13bj — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2021

