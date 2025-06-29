Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, is being broadcast live today, June 29. This marks the 123rd episode of the programme, where Narendra Modi addresses the nation on key issues and achievements. The live telecast is available on Akashvani, Doordarshan, All India Radio, and the News on AIR mobile app. Viewers can also watch the 123rd episode of Mann Ki Baat on the YouTube channels of Akashvani, Doordarshan, the PMO, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Narendra Modi. The programme, known for highlighting social and developmental topics, continues to connect citizens with government initiatives. Stay tuned to watch the live streaming and listen to PM Narendra Modi's monthly address. From ‘Gajar Ka Halwa’ to ‘India Appears Bigger and More Majestic From Space’: Here Is Full Text of Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla’s Interaction With PM Narendra Modi.

Watch Mann Ki Baat Live Streaming Here:

