In Response to China renaming places of Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi has hit back at China and said that Assigning invented names to places in the Indian State does not alter the fact that it is an integral part of india.

.@MEAIndia Official Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi issues response to a media query on reports that China has renamed some places in Arunachal Pradesh in its own language pic.twitter.com/VPFc8vT37c — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) December 30, 2021

"Arunachal Pradesh has always been, and will always be an integral part of India. Assigning invented names to places in Arunachal Pradesh does not alter this fact."@MEAIndia — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) December 30, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)