BSF Sub Inspector Rajbir Singh was killed by a wild herd of elephants while on duty at the border in the Dalu region of West Garo Hills early Wednesday morning. Singh, from the 100 Bn of the BSF, left the Chandabui camp to supervise jawans at the border when the attack occurred between 5 and 6 AM. The elephants emerged from the jungle and trampled him to death. Videos of the incident have circulated on social media. Singh’s remains have been taken to his home state of Haryana for the last rites. Meghalaya Shocker: Accused Of Extra-Marital Affair, Woman Dragged, Kicked and Brutally Thrashed With Sticks; Five Arrested After Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Elephant Attack in Meghalaya

IG BSF Frontier HQ Meghalaya & all ranks pay heartfelt condolences to the brave heart of the nation, SI Rajbir Singh of 100 Bn #BSF, who lost his life in an attack by wild elephants while performing duties on the Indo-Bangladesh Border. pic.twitter.com/1z33y5Ns5X — Sarkari System (@SarkariSystem) June 26, 2024

