Meghalaya Police have registered a case against social media influencer Akash Sagar for allegedly trespassing into a church in Mawlynnong village and shouting “Jai Shri Ram” at the altar. The incident occurred on Thursday, and Sagar reportedly filmed himself singing the Hindu religious song “Ram Siya Ram” inside the Church of Epiphany and posted the video online. Social activist Angela Rangad filed a complaint, accusing Sagar of deliberately trying to insult Christian religious sentiments and create communal disharmony. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma condemned the act, assuring strict legal action to maintain communal harmony. Sagar defended his actions on social media, questioning whether saying “Jai Shri Ram” is a crime. However, his posts were later deleted. 'Chanting Jai Shri Ram Inside Mosque Does Not Outrage Religious Feelings': Karnataka High Court Quashes Case Against 2 Men Accused of Hurting Religious Sentiments.

