The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has approved the release of INR 944.80 crore to the Tamil Nadu State Government as a Central contribution to the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). This financial assistance is aimed at aiding the relief and rehabilitation of people affected by Cyclone Fengal, which caused significant devastation in the region. The funds will support the state’s ongoing efforts to provide relief to affected communities, including rebuilding infrastructure and addressing immediate humanitarian needs. The MHA’s prompt approval underscores the Central Government's commitment to assisting states during natural calamities. Cyclone Fengal Update: Tamil Nadu Deploys 16 Disaster Relief Teams in Many Districts Affected by Cyclonic Storm.

MHA Approves INR 944.80 Crore for Tamil Nadu's Cyclone Fengal Relief

Ministry of Home Affairs has approved the release of Rs 944.80 crore to the State Government of Tamil Nadu as a Central share from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to help the People affected by Cyclone ‘Fengal’: MHA — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)