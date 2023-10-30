Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, on Monday, October 30, was seen asking lawyers to make way for a child to watch the proceedings of the court. "There is a small child here. Let him sit first and watch the proceedings," he said. To this, the Solicitor General of India, Tushar Mehta, said that he met the child ASG Aishwarya Bhati. "He is a very smart kid," SG Tushar Mehta added. Later, CJI DY Chandrachud asked the child, who was attending the matrimonial case of his parents, his name, to which the child replied, "Dhruv". CJI also asked the child if he was happy, to which the child said, "Yes uncle. thank you." 'Ye Kya Market Hai!': CJI DY Chandrachud Scolds Man Talking on Mobile Phone in Supreme Court, Confiscates His Device.

CJI DY Chandrachud Asks Small Child if he is Happy

CJI DY Chandrachud to the child after hearing the matrimonial case of his parents: what is your name? Child: Dhruv CJI: are you happy? Child: yes uncle. thank you CJI: Bye Dhruv#SupremeCourt — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) October 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)