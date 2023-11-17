Amroha DM Rajesh Tyagi on Friday, November 17, announced that Yogi Adityanath-led government is likely to construct a mini-stadium and a gym in Mohammed Shami's village, Sahaspur Alinagar, after Indian bowler's heroics in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. India defeated New Zealand in the ICC World Cup 2023 semi-final and entered the finals, thanks to Mohammed Shami’s brilliant performance. The 33-year-old bowler claimed seven wickets, the highest number by an Indian in a 50-over World Cup match. 'Stuff of Dreams' Fans React After Mohammed Shami Takes A Sensational Seven-Wicket Haul to Power India to ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final.

Mini-Stadium Likely in Mohammed Shami's Village

Uttar Pradesh | Following Team India pacer Mohammed Shami's performance in the Nov 12 semi-final match of the ICC World Cup, DM Amroha Rajesh Tyagi says, "A proposal has been made to construct a mini-stadium and open gym in the village (Sahaspur Alinagar) of Mohammed Shami." pic.twitter.com/sh70MMQcuS — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 17, 2023

Proposal for Mini-Stadium in Shami's Village

