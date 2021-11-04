The Market benchmark BSE Sensex, in a special Muhurat session on Thursday, rallied 359 points to 60,131 in the opening trade. The Sensex marked the beginning of Hindu Samvat year 2078. NSE Nifty also surged 108.50 points to reach a high of to 17,937.40. All the BSE sectoral indices were trading in green in the opening trade. While closing the BSE Sensex registered increase of 295.70 Points and closed at 60,067.62. Nifty topped 17,900-mark.

