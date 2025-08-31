A tragic incident occurred at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan on Saturday, August 30, during the Maratha reservation protest, where activist Vijay Ghogre from Latur district died of a sudden heart attack. Ghogre, a resident of Takalgaon village in Ahmedpur taluka, had travelled to Mumbai to join the agitation when he collapsed amid the gathering. He was immediately rushed to GT Hospital in Fort, but doctors declared him dead before admission. Later, his body was shifted to JJ Hospital for a postmortem. The incident took place as large numbers of protesters from across Maharashtra continued to pour into the city to participate in the ongoing stir. Mumbai Police confirmed the activist’s death. Maratha Quota Protest: Mumbai Police Extend Permission to Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil’s Protest by One More Day.

Activist Dies of Heart Attack at Azad Maidan in Mumbai

#BREAKING: Vijay Ghogre, activist from Latur, dies of heart attack during Maratha reservation protest at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan; rushed to GT Hospital, declared dead, body sent to JJ Hospital for postmortem: Mumbai Police pic.twitter.com/NhaQF5xgHn — IANS (@ians_india) August 31, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)